The process of transitioning Mauna Kea from the University of Hawaii and into the hands of a new authority took a key step forward, with the naming of its inaugural members.

Eight people — representing Native Hawaiian and cultural interests, education, law, business and astronomy — face Senate confirmation (see the list at 808ne.ws/MKauthority). They and three other voting members (representing the state Land Board, Hawaii County and University of Hawaii) will helm the Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority. It’ll be intriguing to see how differences get resolved and what’s in store for astronomy.