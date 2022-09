Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Inspired by the oil-and-vinegar tuna salads of the Mediterranean, this version includes new-world peppers. Letting thin slices of hot and sweet peppers sit with vinegar and salt for a few minutes gives them a pickled taste without taking away their crispness. It also makes for a sharp dressing when mixed with the olive oil from oil-packed tuna. Celery and parsley bring freshness to this blend, which is wonderful on its own and versatile enough to be spooned over toast or tossed with lettuce or pasta.

Tuna Salad with Hot and Sweet Peppers

Ingredients:

• 1 red, orange or yellow bell pepper, thinly sliced

• 1 hot green chile, such as serrano, seeded if desired, thinly sliced

• 1 1/2 tablespoons sherry or red wine vinegar

• Salt and black pepper

• 2 celery stalks

• 2 (5-ounce) cans or 1 (7- to 8-ounce) jar tuna packed in olive oil

• 1/4 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, coarsely chopped

Directions:

Toss the pepper and the chile with the vinegar and a big pinch of salt in a large bowl. Let sit for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, cut the celery into 1/4-inch dice.

Add the celery, tuna with all of its oil and chopped parsley to the peppers. Toss until the tuna flakes into bite-size pieces and everything is well mixed, then season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve immediately or refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 2 days.

Total time: 10 minutes, serves 4.