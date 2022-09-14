Bada bingsu, bada boom!

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Shave ice is always a local favorite, but bingsu — Korean shaved ice — is becoming more popular in Hawaii. Bingsu (sometimes written as “bingsoo”) is a refreshing dessert that’s usually topped with chopped fruits, red beans and condensed milk.

The main difference between bingsu and shave ice is that bingsu has a milk base, resulting in a creamier texture. In this way, bingsu is also different from kakigori (Japanese shave ice), which has a refreshing ice base that’s made from water. Bingsu also generally comes with more toppings (more on this later).

Bingsu’s origin can be traced to the Joseon Dynasty in Korea, when ice from iceboxes was shaved into finer flakes and mixed with fruit to create a delicious snack.

A former treat for the elite, bingsu became more widespread after 1913, once iceboxes weren’t as scarce. In its earliest forms, bingsu was simple and featured toppings like red bean paste, misutgaru (roasted grain powder) and rice cakes (injeolmi).

Injeolmi bingsu is still one of the most popular flavors in Korea. This shave ice is topped with roasted soybean powder and injeolmi tteok (Korean rice cake), resulting in a nuttier texture reminiscent of peanut butter (but in powdered form, of course). Patbingsu — literally translated to “red beans shaved ice” — is another popular option.

After the Korean War, bingsu toppings expanded to include more Western influences. Many bingsu variations now feature cereals and syrups — along with other desserts like cheesecake, Oreo cookies and tiramisu — and many do not include the red bean paste.

Regardless of the flavor you prefer, it’s always recommended to eat bingsu immediately — before it dissolves into a milky mess.

Craving bingsu? Check out the following options.

Badabingsu

There’s a plethora of food trucks at Kahuku Sugar Mill, but keep an eye out for Badabingsu (56-565 Kamehameha Hwy.). This food cart is located next to Taro Hut and features bingsu in flavors like Melona, strawberry, pineapple and chocolate.

All bingsu desserts are made to order, so there might be a short wait, but it’s well worth it. Each bingsu features a soft, powdery shave ice base and a scoop of ice cream on top. Mango is the most popular flavor, but chocolate is my personal favorite — it includes two Oreo cookies and brownie brittle.

Follow the business on Instagram (@badabingsuhawaii).

Jejubing Dessert Café

It’s no surprise that there’s a line at Jejubing Dessert Café (1450 Ala Moana Blvd.) prior to the store opening. The dessert shop is well known for its light, refreshing bingsu, available in flavors ranging from to strawberry, watermelon and taro to the more-indulgent Oreo and tiramisu.

Mango bingsu — milk shave ice with fresh mangoes, mango sauce, almonds and whipped cream on top — is a customer favorite.

Call 808-468-7620 or follow the business on Instagram (@jejubingdessertcafe).

Kawaii Ice Wave

Since Kawaii Ice Wave (1111 Dillingham Blvd.) opened, its brown sugar halo halo and ice waves have been extremely popular. “Ice wave” is the name of its Korean-style shave ice with a twist.

All ice wave desserts feature soft, fluffy snow ice layered with soft serve and either fruit or cereal. Cinnamon Toast Crunch and mango cheesecake are the two most popular flavors, but customers can choose from watermelon, strawberry cheesecake, lychee, pineapple and more.

Call 808-725-0651 or follow the biz on Instagram (@kawaii_icewave).

Snowberry Hawaii Dessert Café

Located in Mililani Shopping Center, Snowberry Hawaii Dessert Café (95-221 Kipapa Drive) offers a multitude of options when it comes to bingsu. Choose from 21 different flavors, including banana, chocolate, mango, red bean, papaya and more. Bestselling flavors include mochi, taro, strawberry and lychee. All bingsu desserts come topped with mochi balls, condensed milk, corn flakes and almonds.

Call 808-762-0288 or follow the business on Instagram (@snowberryhawaii).

Surfers Bakery

You can find a variety of fresh breads and pastries at Surfers Bakery (1450 Ala Moana Blvd.) The shop also offers Korean shave ice in two flavors — red bean and mango cheesecake.

The refreshing desserts feature a milk base made with condensed milk; while mango cheesecake is more popular, the red bean flavor is a staple (and comes with a generous portion of red bean topping).

Call 808-949-7873 or follow the business on Instagram (@surfersbakery).