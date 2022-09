Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A rainbow of colors makes these vegan wraps an impressive meal, pretty on the plate, with plenty of crunch and flavor.

Vegetable wraps run the risk of blandness when they’re made without meat or cheese, so you’ve got to lean on a tasty spread to add some yum. Hummus fills that role nicely. If you aren’t ambitious enough to make your own, supermarket

varieties offer lots of choices, from basic to spicy. Take your pick.

This mix of vegetables and the spinach tortillas were all chosen to maximize the color scheme, but you could use any ingredients that are handy or suit your taste. Mangoes are key, however, as their sweetness takes the combo over the top, so be generous with that ingredient.

Veggie-Mango Wraps

Ingredients:

• 4 burrito-size spinach tortillas

• 2 cups prepared hummus (any flavor)

• 1/2 cup shredded carrots

• 4 large romaine leaves, spines removed

• 1 1/2 cups shredded purple cabbage

• 1 small red bell pepper, thinly sliced

• 1 medium mango, peeled and thinly sliced

Directions:

Place a tortilla on a flat work surface (such as a cutting board). Spread 1/4 cup hummus evenly over tortilla. Sprinkle all over with shredded carrot.

Place a romaine leaf on tortilla, about 1 inch from the edge closest to you. Top with a row of cabbage, then bell pepper and mango.

Fold the edge of the tortilla over the filling, then fold in the sides. Roll up the tortilla tightly around the filling. Press to seal the wrap.

Cut wraps in half. Serves 4.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving: 720 calories, 26 g fat, 8 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol,1200 mg sodium, 99 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 13 g sugar, 21 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

