Desserts are my favorite part of most meals, and there are a variety of new treats around town. When you’re craving something sweet, check out the following.

Proof is in the pudding

There’s a new dessert at Ya-Ya’s Chophouse & Seafood (508 Keawe St.) — and it’s so new that it’s not even printed on the restaurant’s menu yet. End your meal with taro bread pudding ($12.95), which features moist cubes of taro bread topped with vanilla cream sauce and served with vanilla ice cream. Although this decadent dessert isn’t on the menu yet, it’s available for the public to order.

Call 808-725-4187 or visit yayaschophouse.com.

Sugar high

You Made This For Me is an online business that’s known for its decorated sugar cookies. While you can preorder online, the locally owned business just started popping up monthly at various events. They owners recently participated at the second annual ube fair at Omiyage Market with an assortment of foodieand Disney-themed sugar cookies ($6-$8), along with cookie sets ($15-$22). Visit youmadethisforme.com or follow the biz on Instagram (@youmadethisforme).

Make way for mochi doughnuts

Modo Hawaii (1111 Bishop St.), formerly located in Waikiki, just relocated to downtown Honolulu. The business is known for its soft, chewy mochi doughnuts available in flavors like dark chocolate, black sesame, lilikoi, matcha, strawberry and more. Cookies and cream is the most popular flavor (and my personal favorite). There are limited quantities made daily of the poi (taro) with honey glaze, so be sure to snag that one. At this new location, doughnuts are fried to order.

There might be a short wait for your desserts, but they’re ultra fresh — both doughnuts and the glazes will still be hot in the box. Currently, only walk-in orders are accepted.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@modohawaii).

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).