Hawaii News

Barnwell sells drill rig for $550,000

By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.

Barnwell Industries Inc. said Tuesday it sold a drilling rig by its wholly owned Water Resources International Inc. subsidiary for a net $550,000.

The Honolulu-based company said the gain will be recognized in its fiscal fourth quarter that ends Sept. 30.

Barnwell previously sold another drilling rig in October for about $670,000.

"The company is taking these actions to reduce our contract drilling operating costs," Barnwell CEO Alex Kinzler said in a statement. "We still own 5 rigs for drilling and pump installation."

Barnwell, which announced the sale before the stock market opened, saw its shares slip 5 cents, or 1.7%, to $2.95 in an overall down day on Wall Street. In extended-hours trading, Barnwell's stock rose 12 cents, or 4.1%, to $3.07.