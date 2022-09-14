Barnwell sells drill rig for $550,000

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Barnwell Industries Inc. said Tuesday it sold a drilling rig by its wholly owned Water Resources International Inc. subsidiary for a net $550,000. Read more

Barnwell Industries Inc. said Tuesday it sold a drilling rig by its wholly owned Water Resources International Inc. subsidiary for a net $550,000.

The Honolulu-based company said the gain will be recognized in its fiscal fourth quarter that ends Sept. 30. Barnwell previously sold another drilling rig in October for about $670,000.

“The company is taking these actions to reduce our contract drilling operating costs,” Barnwell CEO Alex Kinzler said in a statement. “We still own 5 rigs for drilling and pump installation.”

Barnwell, which announced the sale before the stock market opened, saw its shares slip 5 cents, or 1.7%, to $2.95 in an overall down day on Wall Street.

In extended-hours trading, Barnwell’s stock rose 12 cents, or 4.1%, to $3.07.