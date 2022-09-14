Kokua Line: How much do holiday jobs pay at post office?
- By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:13 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Yoksoon Roberts received a booster shot Sunday during the Queen’s Health System drive-thru flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinic at The Queen’s Medical Center- West Oahu.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree