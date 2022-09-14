UH Hilo men’s basketball signs 9 for 2022-23

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball coach Kaniela Aiona on Tuesday announced the signings of nine recruits — seven transfers and two incoming freshmen — for the 2022-23 season.

The players are: Jarin Edwards (freshman, guard, Bishop O’Dowd High in Oakland); Isaiah Ervin (junior, guard, North Central Missouri Community College); Kalique Mitchell (junior, forward, West Los Angeles College); Nadjrick Peat (junior, forward/center, New Mexico Military Institute); Carlos Ramsey Jr. (sophomore, guard, Highland Community College); Keegan Scanlan (sophomore, guard, Maine at Augusta); Telryn Villa (freshman, guard, Martinsburg High in West Virginia); Cameron Wall (sophomore, guard, Folsom Lake College) and Drew Yezbak (junior, guard, Santiago Canyon College).

Scanlan is from Hilo and Villa is from Hauula.