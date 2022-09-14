Hawaii Beat | Sports UH Hilo men’s basketball signs 9 for 2022-23 By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:42 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball coach Kaniela Aiona on Tuesday announced the signings of nine recruits — seven transfers and two incoming freshmen — for the 2022-23 season. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball coach Kaniela Aiona on Tuesday announced the signings of nine recruits — seven transfers and two incoming freshmen — for the 2022-23 season. The players are: Jarin Edwards (freshman, guard, Bishop O’Dowd High in Oakland); Isaiah Ervin (junior, guard, North Central Missouri Community College); Kalique Mitchell (junior, forward, West Los Angeles College); Nadjrick Peat (junior, forward/center, New Mexico Military Institute); Carlos Ramsey Jr. (sophomore, guard, Highland Community College); Keegan Scanlan (sophomore, guard, Maine at Augusta); Telryn Villa (freshman, guard, Martinsburg High in West Virginia); Cameron Wall (sophomore, guard, Folsom Lake College) and Drew Yezbak (junior, guard, Santiago Canyon College). Scanlan is from Hilo and Villa is from Hauula. Previous Story Rouse brothers a twin blessing for Aiea football Next Story Television and radio – Sept. 14, 2022