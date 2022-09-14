comscore UH Hilo men’s basketball signs 9 for 2022-23 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH Hilo men’s basketball signs 9 for 2022-23

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:42 p.m.

Hawaii Hilo men’s basketball coach Kaniela Aiona on Tuesday announced the signings of nine recruits — seven transfers and two incoming freshmen — for the 2022-23 season. Read more

