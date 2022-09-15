Oahu man pleads guilty to series of bank robberies

A 23-year-old Oahu man has pleaded guilty to a series of robberies, including several banks, in October around the island.

Micah Roman-Santos in District Court today pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery, one count of armed bank robbery and one count of attempted Hobbs Act robbery.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Hawaii, in a news release said that, according to information presented in court, Roman-Santos allegedly robbed an Aiea bank on Oct. 1, during which he threatened to shoot a teller and stole $348.

He allegedly tried to rob a Kapolei restaurant the next day. Roman-Santos allegedly threatened to kill the restaurant manager, who refused to give him money. He is accused of then punching the manager and fleeing the restaurant.

On Oct. 4 Roman-Santos allegedly robbed a Waianae bank. He displayed what appeared to be a firearm tucked into his waistband to a teller and stole $900. On Oct. 7 he allegedly robbed a Kapolei bank, again claiming to have a gun, of $1,100.

“Roman-Santos callously victimized multiple people and businesses, violently disrupting what should have been an ordinary workday,” said U.S. Attorney Clare Connors in a statement. “Protecting our community from such violence and threats of violence remains a high priority of the Department of Justice and this office.”