comscore Hawaiian Telcom event focuses on cybersecurity | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Telcom event focuses on cybersecurity

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.
  • COURTESY HAWAIIAN TELCOM Hawaiian Telcom University on Wednesday featured a panel discussion on the topic “Prioritize and Manage Your Business’s Cybersecurity Risk” at the Entrepreneur’s Sandbox in Kakaako.

    COURTESY HAWAIIAN TELCOM

    Hawaiian Telcom University on Wednesday featured a panel discussion on the topic “Prioritize and Manage Your Business’s Cybersecurity Risk” at the Entrepreneur’s Sandbox in Kakaako.

Nearly 100 people signed up to attend Hawaiian Telcom’s free educational session for businesses held Wednesday at the Entrepreneur’s Sandbox in Kakaako. It was the first in-person session in two years and focused on cybersecurity. Read more

Previous Story
Arson suspected in 3 car fires in Manoa, Makiki

Scroll Up