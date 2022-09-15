comscore Public input being sought on UH strategic plan draft | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Public input being sought on UH strategic plan draft

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.

The University of Hawaii is asking for feedback from students, faculty, staff, alumni and the general public on the first draft of its new strategic plan. Read more

Previous Story
Arson suspected in 3 car fires in Manoa, Makiki

Scroll Up