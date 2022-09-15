Hawaii News Public input being sought on UH strategic plan draft By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:20 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The University of Hawaii is asking for feedback from students, faculty, staff, alumni and the general public on the first draft of its new strategic plan. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The University of Hawaii is asking for feedback from students, faculty, staff, alumni and the general public on the first draft of its new strategic plan. The UH Strategic Plan 2023-2029 will guide Hawaii’s 10-campus public university system for the next six years. Titled “Hawai‘i’s University for Today and Tomorrow,” the draft plan lists four imperatives: >> Successful Students for a Better Future >> Meet Hawai‘i Workforce Needs of Today and Tomorrow >> Embrace Kuleana to Native Hawaiians and Hawai‘i >> Diversify Hawai‘i’s Economy through UH Innovation and Research Each section includes objectives, plus types of data that would be monitored to assess success. The draft will be available online for review and comment until 6 p.m. Oct. 16. “Everyone is encouraged to recommend specific actions that can be taken to achieve the objectives of the plan,” a UH news release said. Go to 808ne.ws/UHinput. Community input will be incorporated into the final draft, which is tentatively scheduled to go before the UH Board of Regents for approval at the board’s Nov. 17 meeting. “More than a thousand people from within the UH community and the public-at-large have participated in this process so far, which is outstanding,” said UH Vice President for Academic Strategy Debora Halbert. “We hope that more people will participate in this critical next phase as we finalize our plan to best serve the state and our students through the end of the decade.” Previous Story Arson suspected in 3 car fires in Manoa, Makiki