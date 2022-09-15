Public input being sought on UH strategic plan draft

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii is asking for feedback from students, faculty, staff, alumni and the general public on the first draft of its new strategic plan. Read more

The University of Hawaii is asking for feedback from students, faculty, staff, alumni and the general public on the first draft of its new strategic plan.

The UH Strategic Plan 2023-2029 will guide Hawaii’s 10-campus public university system for the next six years. Titled “Hawai‘i’s University for Today and Tomorrow,” the draft plan lists four imperatives:

>> Successful Students for a Better Future

>> Meet Hawai‘i Workforce Needs of Today and Tomorrow

>> Embrace Kuleana to Native Hawaiians and Hawai‘i

>> Diversify Hawai‘i’s Economy through UH Innovation and Research

Each section includes objectives, plus types of data that would be monitored to assess success.

The draft will be available online for review and comment until 6 p.m. Oct. 16. “Everyone is encouraged to recommend specific actions that can be taken to achieve the objectives of the plan,” a UH news release said. Go to 808ne.ws/UHinput.

Community input will be incorporated into the final draft, which is tentatively scheduled to go before the UH Board of Regents for approval at the board’s Nov. 17 meeting.

“More than a thousand people from within the UH community and the public-at-large have participated in this process so far, which is outstanding,” said UH Vice President for Academic Strategy Debora Halbert. “We hope that more people will participate in this critical next phase as we finalize our plan to best serve the state and our students through the end of the decade.”