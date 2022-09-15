comscore Start of rail ridership hinges on damage, repairs to pillars | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Start of rail ridership hinges on damage, repairs to pillars

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:55 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2021 Five rail stations are affected by cracks on pillars holding up the rail system’s elevated guideway. A train passes above Keahumoa and Kualakai parkways in Kapolei.

The severity of damage from hairline cracks on pillars that hold up the rail system’s overhead tracks could delay the launch of paid ridership expected early next year, the head of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” livestream program Wednesday. Read more

