Start of rail ridership hinges on damage, repairs to pillars

The severity of damage from hairline cracks on pillars that hold up the rail system’s overhead tracks could delay the launch of paid ridership expected early next year, the head of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” livestream program Wednesday.

Five rail stations on the west side of the project are affected, with a total of 11 to 12 pillars — or “hammerheads” — involved, Lori Kahikina, HART’s CEO and executive director, told Spotlight.

The cracks were discovered in 2018 and have since “grown” in both length and width, Kahikina said. “You can see it with the naked eye, but probably not on the ground because these are elevated,” she said. “You would have to get up higher and be right there where you can measure it.” She estimated the largest gap at about a tenth of an inch.

Many options remain, Kahikina said, including the possibility that the cracks would still allow for full service with riders, or could require only minor patches to keep out moisture and prevent future damage.

The results of one engineering survey of the damage are expected at the end of this month and will have to be verified by separate engineers from the city’s Department of Transportation Services and others hired by HART. All of the engineers will have to agree on the extent of the damage and how to repair the cracks, Kahikina said. Whether repairs are simple or more complicated, she said that HART cannot turn over the rail project to DTS for passenger operations “until addressed appropriately.”

The survey of the damage to the hammerheads is being conducted while HART continues extensive trial testing of all rail systems with the intent to turn it over to DTS sometime in the first three months of 2023, ahead of paid ridership. But the severity of the cracks — and the unknown extent of the repairs — could delay the handover to the city, Kahikina said.

In response to a Spotlight question about who will ultimately pay for the repairs, Kahikina said, “Right now, I just want to solve the problem (and) … make sure it’s safe to transfer,” Kahikina said. “If I start pointing fingers … no one’s going to solve the problem.”

Under a previous plan, the cash-strapped transit project envisioned construction of a 20.2-mile, 21-station route from east Kapolei to Ala Moana Center. In March, Mayor Rick Blan­giardi announced a new, truncated 18.75-mile, 19-station route costing $9.8 billion to build: $9.1 billion in construction costs, plus an additional $650 million in financing. If approved by the Federal Transit Administration, the new plan will end rail construction at Halekauwila and South streets.

Five trains and nine stations began test runs in late August along the existing route, from East Kapolei to Aloha Stadium.

Kahikina on Wednesday repeated HART’s admonition that drivers pay attention to the road and not be distracted by shooting photos or video of the trains running overhead. She also warned against trespassing onto HART’s tracks, which contain a third rail pulsing with 750 volts of electricity.

When testing began at 5 a.m. on Aug. 29, the first train left 10 minutes late because a station was not ready. The next day, another train left five minutes late. Then, sometime “late last week,” another train “got stalled,” Kahikina told Spotlight.

Kahikina stressed that she does not have all of the answers to rail’s various problems but will aim to be transparent in reporting them to the public. “We’re going to encounter issues,” she said. “We’re going to address it.”

The system is now being evaluated on more than 100 scenarios and has to meet a 30-day average score of 98.5%. So far, it has completed 25% of the “simple” scenarios, she said, noting that future tests will be far more complicated and could concern passersby. For example, one will simulate a fire on a train that will involve responses by first responders and the media. “We don’t want people to panic when they see smoke,” Kahikina said.

During the testing phase, HART staff will stand in for passengers getting on and off trains. The city agency cannot seat nonstaff volunteers during testing.

Once full paid service begins, Kahikina said she expects passengers to be impressed by the “awesome” air conditioned ride, the view and the overall experience. “It is incredible,” she said. “It actually gives me goose bumps. … The trains are beautiful and I hope the public keeps it that way. No food or drinks are going to be allowed.”