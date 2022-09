Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Nikki Logan had 19 kills and Samara Cruz added 14 as the Hawaii Hilo women’s volleyball team lost to Fresno Pacific 25-20, 19-25 25-18, 25-22 on Wednesday at Vulcan Gymnasium.

Emerson Reinke had 35 assists for the Vulcans (1-8, 1-2 PacWest).

Chloe Melis had 10 kills for the Sunbirds (4-3, 3-0).