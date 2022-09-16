Honolulu police seize gambling machines, cash, drugs in Kalihi raid

Honolulu police seized more than a dozen gambling machines, cash, drugs and ammunition during a raid at an illegal game room in Kalihi Thursday.
Officers of the Honolulu Police Department’s Narcotics/Vice Division, Specialized Services Division and District 3 and District 5 Crime Reduction Units executed a search warrant at 2402 Kalihi Street.
Police arrested a 62-year-old woman shortly after 6 p.m. on suspicion of three counts of promoting gambling in the second-degree and one count of possession of gambling devices.
A 34-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of four counts of promoting gambling in the second-degree.
To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice Division’s 24-hour hotline at 808-723-3933.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.