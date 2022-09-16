Honolulu police seize gambling machines, cash, drugs in Kalihi raid

Honolulu police seized more than a dozen gambling machines, cash, drugs and ammunition during a raid at an illegal game room in Kalihi Thursday.

Officers of the Honolulu Police Department’s Narcotics/Vice Division, Specialized Services Division and District 3 and District 5 Crime Reduction Units executed a search warrant at 2402 Kalihi Street.

Police arrested a 62-year-old woman shortly after 6 p.m. on suspicion of three counts of promoting gambling in the second-degree and one count of possession of gambling devices.

A 34-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of four counts of promoting gambling in the second-degree.

To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice Division’s 24-hour hotline at 808-723-3933.