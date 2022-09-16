Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says atrocities found in Izium mass burial site

IZIUM, Ukraine >> A mass grave site uncovered in the city of Izium in northeastern Ukraine could hold the bodies of more than 400 people who died during the six months of Russian occupation, Ukrainian officials say.

Two days after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy raised a flag over the newly reclaimed city, teams of war crimes investigators and prosecutors were dispatched to the site, in sandy soil in a pine forest, today.\

In an unusual special video today, Zelenskyy said hundreds of people had been found “tortured, shot, killed by shelling” at the site in Izium. He cited evidence of atrocities such as a body with a rope around its neck and broken arms.

In the video, Zelenskyy says more than 400 graves have been found at the site but that the number of victims isn’t yet known. Zelenskyy said the discoveries showed again the need for world leaders to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.

Several burial sites were found, the largest of which has 440 unmarked graves, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said on Twitter on Thursday.

Russian forces took control of the city in late March after a three-week siege, turning it into a military stronghold and staging ground for its assault on eastern Ukraine. They fled in disarray last weekend as Ukrainian forces routed the Russians across the northeast and reclaimed thousands of square miles of terrain.

If it is confirmed that hundreds were killed by Russian forces, it would be the largest such mass grave to be uncovered in the seven-month-long war. The head of the National Police, Ihor Klymenko, said law enforcement agencies have opened 204 criminal proceedings over the past week related to war crimes committed by Russian forces. Speaking at a news conference Friday, he said investigators are examining 10 locations in the Kharkiv region where Russians are suspected of torturing Ukrainians.

Local officials estimate that as many as 1,000 people died in Izium during the Russian occupation, many from a lack of medicine and medical care. Izium had a prewar population of some 40,000, although an estimated 10,000 residents remained during the fighting.

The identities of many of those buried and the causes of death remain unknown.

Scores were killed during the three-week siege of the city by Russian forces in March, according to local residents. Others died during the occupation that followed, and Ukrainian officials said that some bodies bore signs of torture, including strangulation.

“The whole world should see this,” Zelenskyy wrote in a Telegram post today alongside images of investigators working at the site, saying that among the bodies were those bearing signs of torture, children, victims of missile attacks and Ukrainian soldiers.

“Russia leaves only death and suffering,” he added. “Murderers. Torturers. Deprived of everything human. You won’t run away. You won’t hide. Retribution will be justly dreadful.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.