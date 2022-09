Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When it comes to University of Hawaii alums giving back, few can afford to do it as grandly and generously as Jay H. Shidler. Read more

When it comes to University of Hawaii alums giving back, few can afford to do it as grandly and generously as Jay H. Shidler.

In his latest gift to UH, the prominent business leader donated $1 million to the William S. Richardson School of Law to establish the Dean’s Innovation Fund, to encourage legal education that keeps pace with today’s fast-changing business landscape. Think all the new legal issues, for instance, that’ve emerged alongside cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

Shidler’s tremendous support for UH now totals $228 million since 2006, which includes his 2017 landmark gift of $117 million in cash and ground leases to the Shidler College of Business.