Hawaii public school enrollment dips slightly on decline in births

Student enrollment in Hawaii public and charter schools continued to shrink for a fourth year, reflecting a declining birth rate over the past decade, the state Department of Education announced today.

For families who removed their students from Hawaii public schools, relocation to mainland states is the most common reason cited, the DOE said.

Enrollment this school year at public and charter schools totaled 168,634 students, down 1.7% compared with the 171,600 students at the start of last school year.

Among the state’s 258 regular public schools, 156,518 students are enrolled compared with 159,503 students at the start of last school year, a 1.9% decrease. The data includes students enrolled in brick-and-mortar schools as well as the state distance learning program.

Hawaii’s 37 charter schools, meanwhile, have enrolled a total of 12,116 students, which is 19 more students than last school year, an increase of 0.16%.

The five largest regular public schools in each grade category are:

>> High schools (grades 9-12): Campbell (3,039 students), Waipahu (2,661), Mililani (2,565), Farrington (2,238), Moanalua (2,064).

>> Middle schools (grades 6-8) and intermediate schools (grades 7-8): Mililani Middle (1,580), Ewa Makai Middle (1,119), Waipahu Intermediate (1,084), Maui Waena Intermediate (1,044), Kaimuki Middle (950).

>> Elementary schools: August Ahrens (1,164), Ewa (1,086), Holomua (1,071), Keoneula (915), Waipahu (853).

The five smallest regular public schools in the state are: Niihau High and Elementary (17), Maunaloa Elementary on Molokai (46), Hawaii School for the Deaf and the Blind (53), Kilohana Elementary on Molokai (75) and Waiahole Elementary (91).

The five largest charter schools are: Hawai‘i Technology Academy (1,403), Kamaile Academy (949), Kihei Charter School (693), Hawai‘i Academy of Arts and Sciences (683), and Kanu O Ka ‘Aina (612).