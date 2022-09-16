comscore Kokua Line: How do homeowners get tax break for high-rise sprinklers? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: How do homeowners get tax break for high-rise sprinklers?

  By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  • Updated 12:43 a.m.

Question: The City and County of Honolulu has a tax relief program for homeowners who qualify for the homeowner exemption and live in a high- rise building that has been retrofitted with an automatic sprinkler system. Is it OK to just email the application, or must a hard copy also be mailed or delivered? I’m getting conflicting information. Read more

