The American Heart Association Hawaii Division has announced two new appointments:

>> Dr. Zia Khan was elected president of its board of directors. Khan is chief of the Cardiovascular Clinical Program at The Queen’s Health System.

>> Glaiza Kamano has been named Hawaii Division executive director. Kamano previously served as the association’s senior development director in the San Francisco Bay Area, where she led corporate and individual giving strategies.

