Rearview Mirror: Kicker from Kaneohe made Notre Dame football history
By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Reggie Ho
No. 81 Reggie Ho kicked extra points and field goals for Saint Louis School, taking it to the Interscholastic League of Honolulu championship. Ho converted all four of his field goal attempts in Notre Dame’s 1988 win over the University of Michigan. Notre Dame was undefeated that year and was national champion.