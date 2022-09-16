comscore Kahuku, Mililani and Kamehameha will test themselves against some of the best football programs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Kahuku, Mililani and Kamehameha will test themselves against some of the best football programs

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Raymond Roller and Mililani will have their hands full against national power Mater Dei today.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Raymond Roller and Mililani will have their hands full against national power Mater Dei today.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kaimana Carvalho (#2), is one of many talented Kahuku players who will be on a national stage on Saturday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kaimana Carvalho (#2), is one of many talented Kahuku players who will be on a national stage on Saturday.

For the second time in three weeks, three schools from Oahu are on the mainland this weekend to play football games. Read more

Previous Story
Prep football preview: No. 2 Punahou has quality QBs to throw at No. 5 Saint Louis
Next Story
Television and radio – Sept. 16, 2022

Scroll Up