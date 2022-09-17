Hawaii island police issue Amber Alert for missing 15-year-old girl; $1K reward offered

Hawaii island police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 15-year-old girl who may have been abducted near Waikoloa Beach Drive and urge anyone with information about her whereabouts to immediately call 911.

Mikella Debina was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Anaehoomalu Bay near Waikoloa Beach Drive. Police described the situation as urgent as “responsive action should be taken immediately” due to severe “significant threat to life or property.”

She is described as 5 feet, 3 inches, about 120 pounds with brown shoulder-length hair and a tan, freckled complexion. She was last seen wearing a black bikini top and a floral bottom.

“She may be in the company of a local male described as being approximately 45-60 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches tall with an average build, and bareback wearing gray shorts,” police said in the news alert.

Police urge anyone with information to call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-953-3311 for the man’s whereabouts and immediately call 911 if Debina is seen. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide CrimeStoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.