3 Honolulu schools receive National Blue Ribbon awards | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

3 Honolulu schools receive National Blue Ribbon awards

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.
  • COURTESY HOKULANI ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Hokulani, Kahala and Nuuanu elementary schools were named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Above, students study at Hokulani Elementary School.

  • COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION In this undated handout photo provided by the Dept. of education, the campus of Kahala Elementary is seen. Hokulani, Kahala and Nuuanu Elementary schools, were named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools for high-performing academics.

Hokulani, Kahala and Nuuanu elementary schools again were named National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education in recognition of their academic excellence. Read more

