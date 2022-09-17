3 Honolulu schools receive National Blue Ribbon awards
Hokulani, Kahala and Nuuanu elementary schools were named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Above, students study at Hokulani Elementary School.
In this undated handout photo provided by the Dept. of education, the campus of Kahala Elementary is seen. Hokulani, Kahala and Nuuanu Elementary schools, were named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools for high-performing academics.