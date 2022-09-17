comscore Waianae leaders say law enforcement should target game room operators | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Waianae leaders say law enforcement should target game room operators

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:55 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Tiana Wilbur, middle, watched a primary ballot recount on the floor of the State Senate Chamber on Aug. 15. Wilbur, Waianae Coast Neighborhood Board vice chair and Republican candidate for House District 45, said, “It’s so puzzling how this (gambling) equipment is coming into our state.” She said she would like the state to better control what is being shipped in.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Tiana Wilbur, middle, watched a primary ballot recount on the floor of the State Senate Chamber on Aug. 15. Wilbur, Waianae Coast Neighborhood Board vice chair and Republican candidate for House District 45, said, “It’s so puzzling how this (gambling) equipment is coming into our state.” She said she would like the state to better control what is being shipped in.

A man and woman who pleaded guilty to federal charges stemming from the gunpoint robbery of an illegal Nanakuli gambling house known as the Mermaid’s Game Room more than two years ago were sentenced Wednesday. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii public school enrollment dips slightly on decline in births

Scroll Up