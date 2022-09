Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Nanakuli looked every bit like one of the top teams in OIA Division II on Friday against Kalaheo.

The Golden Hawks are now looking forward to next week’s matchup against the division’s other top team.

Hansen Salausa-Kaawa completed nine of 18 passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for two more scores as host Nanakuli beat Kalaheo 40-0.

“My performance, honestly, was unacceptable,” said Salausa-Kaawa, who also threw two interceptions. “I didn’t play good. I made some bad throws, but this isn’t about me. It’s a team win.”

Nanakuli also scored two defensive touchdowns.

“It was a good team victory,” Nanakuli coach Kili Watson said. “Two defensive scores are always nice, but I know we left a lot on the field. There is a lot we have to clean up.”

The Golden Hawks (4-0) will play at fellow unbeaten Pearl City next week.

“It’s always an exciting match with Pearl City and Nanakuli,” Watson said. “They’re a well-coached team, and have a team full of athletes. We have to hunker down and prepare. It’ll be a tough match. I’m looking forward to the match.”

Nanakuli allowed 81 yards of total offense, with just 3 rushing yards and 78 passing yards. They also had three interceptions.

“Defense played excellent, high intensity” Watson said. “They do an excellent job. They had a great week as far as preparation.”

Nanakuli had numerous short fields because of Christopher Paulo’s punt returns.

“Everyday before practice, we work on our special teams and we take it seriously,” Salausa-Kaawa said. “Getting the short yardage makes it easy for us.”

The Golden Hawks scored on their first possession, with Salausa-Kaawa reaching the end zone on a quarterback keeper from 1 yard out on fourth down. Koa Asinsin’s PAT kick made it 7-0 with 6:27 left in the first quarter.

Nanakuli scored on a 24-yard pass from Salausa-Kaawa to David Kalili with 10:56 remaining in the second quarter and Salausa-Kaawa’s 28-yard pass to Kornelious Tabag with 7:30 left.

On Kalaheo’s next play from scrimmage, Nanakuli’s Kainalu Lewis jumped a route and returned the interception 35 yards for a score to make it 28-0 with 7:13 remaining.

The Mustangs (0-4) gained three first downs in the first half — all on their final drive. Nanakuli then blocked a field goal on the final play of the half.

The Mustangs had 3 yards rushing and 65 passing before halftime. Their longest play from scrimmage was a 62-yard completion from Alika Amasiu to Kamalu Anoba-Jordan, who caught the ball after it bounced off the back of one of his teammates.

Jordan Kay also had an interception for the Golden Hawks in the first half.

Nanakuli’s Lester Meyers III returned a botched lateral by Kalaheo 12 yards for a touchdown, which made it 34-0 with 1:03 remaining in the third quarter.

Salausa-Kaawa scored on a 10-yard run midway through the fourth quarter to make it 40-0.

Kalaheo’s Anoba-Jordan had two interceptions.

—

NANAKULI 40, KALAHEO 0

At Nanakuli

Kalaheo (0-6, 0-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Nanakuli (4-1, 4-0) 7 21 6 6 — 40

Nan—Hansen Salausa-Kaawa 1 run (Koa Asinsin kick)

Nan—David Kalili 24 pass from Salausa-Kaawa (Asinsin kick)

Nan—Kornelious Tabag 28 pass from Salausa-Kaawa (Asinsin kick)

Nan—Kainalu Lewis 35 interception return (Asinsin kick)

Nan—Lester Meyers III 12 fumble return (kick failed)

Nan—Salausa-Kaawa 10 run (kick failed)

RUSHING—Kalaheo: Elijah Taylor 11-28, Deshon Will 2-3, Caleb Martin 1-3, Team 1-(minus 7), Alika Amasiu 2-(minus 10), Jude Weber 3-(minus 14). Nanakuli: Allen Mahoe III 9-54, Salausa-Kaawa 7-49, Christian Asinsin 6-30, Nathan Pele-Tukumoeatu 6-19, Raymond Senensi 3-9.

PASSING—Kalaheo: Amasiu 2-13-2-62, Weber 4-11-1-16. Nanakuli: Salausa-Kaawa 9-18-2-115.