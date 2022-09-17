comscore Head coach Timmy Chang preaches patience as Hawaii hunts for first victory | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Head coach Timmy Chang preaches patience as Hawaii hunts for first victory

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESSS Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang watches the scoreboard during the second half of Saturday’s game at Michigan.

    ASSOCIATED PRESSS

    Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang watches the scoreboard during the second half of Saturday’s game at Michigan.

After every football practice, Hawaii coach Timmy Chang stretches out the aches on a foam roller. It also is Chang’s wish the Rainbow Warriors will go on a winning roll to ease the aches of an 0-3 start to his head-coaching career. Read more

Previous Story
Rainbow Wahine volleyball team takes opportunity to celebrate the past
Next Story
Television and radio – Sept. 17, 2022

Scroll Up