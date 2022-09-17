Head coach Timmy Chang preaches patience as Hawaii hunts for first victory
By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:39 a.m.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESSS
Hawaii head coach Timmy Chang watches the scoreboard during the second half of Saturday’s game at Michigan.
