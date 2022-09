Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Dearest Lady”

Episodes 81-82

6:40 p.m. today

Young-kwang is concerned for Ah-reum’s happiness. Kang-ho is assigned to the New York branch. Ah-reum checks Dream team’s surveillance video from a year ago. Ah-jung and Ah-reum get their hands on evidence from Heung-gia and Se-ran. Young-kwang takes Ah-reum out while Ae-sun is watching.

Episodes 83-84

7:45 p.m. today

Ae-sun holds on to Kang-ho as he tries to leave home. Kang-ho asks Ah-reum to marry him, even if his parents oppose. Ae-sun calls over Kang-ho and Ah-reum to give her blessing. Ah-jung doesn’t realize she was Woo-hyuk’s first love. Heung-gia schemes a way so Ah-reum won’t pass Ae-sun’s test.

“Today’s Webtoon”

Episode 11

6:45 p.m. Monday

Jun Yeong is confused when he realizes that Seok Ji Hyung knew his sister. Ji Hyung wonders about the relationship between Jun Yeong and Ae Ri. Ma Eum can’t help but feel concern, seeing a different side of Jun Yeong.

Episode 12

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Jang Man Cheol alerts his team that Heo Gwan Yeong is planning to acquire YoungToon. To save the team, they need to sign artist Mo Yeong Su. The mission is underway. Ma Eum is determined to do all that’s in her power to save the team so she’ll have no regrets.

“You Are Too Much”

Episodes 49

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Gyongja passes away. Burdened with guilt and sadness from losing his mother, Sunghwan gives up on everything. Hyunjoon and Hyunsung see the video of Kyungae’s death and confirm Sunghwan’s innocence.

Episode 50 (Finale)

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Sunghwan asks Jina to get back together, but Jina refuses. Kangshik finds out Misook’s true feelings and proposes. Haedang is pregnant with Hyunjoon’s child. Sunghwan invites Haedang’s family home.

“Sword and Flowers”

Episode 11

7:50 p.m. Friday

Muyeong raids Yeon Gaesomun’s procession. She loses some members of Geumhwadan but reorganizes and returns to Pyongyang with a stronger group. Muyeong disguises herself as a man and infiltrates Yeon Gaesomun’s central support division, Joeibu.

Episode 12

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Muyeong successfully becomes a part of Joeibu and is assigned a position. The tension between Yeon Chung and Yeon Namsang’s are palpable at Joeibu. Muyeong sees a list of names that belongs to Yeon Gaesomun and plans to rescue So Sabun.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.