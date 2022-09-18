New cat cafe in Aiea aims to help people with developmental disorders and rescue animals
By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
Seeking a fur-ever home is Moose, a 2-year-old female. A total love bug. She absolutely loves humans, but not other cats. Moose is perfect for someone looking to have a lap cat and to let her be the queen of the home.
Seeking a fur-ever home is Pretty Momma 1, a 5-month-old female. She is one of two kittens born to Pretty Momma. Volunteers describe her as “delicious” and “ridiculous;” she is a love machine and attention seeker. She follows her foster caregiver around loyally, always pestering her for more attention.
Seeking a fur-ever home is Lime Green, a 6-month-old male. His name originates from the color of his collar. His foster family nicknamed him Dr. Green because he is very observant and poised. He is a cuddler who likes to be petted on schedule. Every morning, he comes running to the couch to sit on someone’s lap and nibble on a treat.
Samuel Gallagher pets a kitten.
Karen Tyson, left, and Beth Doughty opened Toe Beans & Dreams Adoption Cafe in Aiea on Sept. 9. The cafe offers job training for young adults with developmental disabilities.
There are about 30 cats on-site at Toe Beans & Dreams, a cat adoption cafe.
Brothers Samuel, left, and Mason Gallagher get to know the cats on their first day of training as their mother, Annette Gallagher, joins in.