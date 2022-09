Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“The Box Turtle”

By Vanessa Roeder

Terrance the turtle was born without a shell, so he uses a cardboard box instead. When another turtle points out that Terrance’s shell is weird, he begins to wonder whether there might be a better shell out there. Ages 3-5

“When the World Runs Dry: Earth’s Water in Crisis”

By Nancy F. Castaldo

An account of the worldwide water crisis. The book explains what’s happening to the world’s water supply — from industrial pollution to harmful algal blooms — and what kids can do about it. Ages 9-12