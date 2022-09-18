comscore Hawaii fishery earns sustainability label | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii fishery earns sustainability label

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:41 p.m.

The Hawaii Longline Association announced last week that it has achieved a globally recognized certification for sustainable fishing by the Marine Stewardship Council following a 16-month review process. Read more

