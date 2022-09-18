comscore Missing teen found safe at Hilo restaurant | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Missing teen found safe at Hilo restaurant

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:52 p.m.
  • COURTESY HAWAII COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT Mikella Debina was missing since Friday.

    Mikella Debina was missing since Friday.

  • COURTESY HAWAII COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT Duncan Kealoha Mahi was arrested Saturday in Hilo.

A quick-thinking employee at a Hilo restaurant helped rescue a 15-year-old kidnapping victim Saturday after the teen convinced her alleged captor that she was hungry and needed something to eat. Read more

