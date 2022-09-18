Missing teen found safe at Hilo restaurant
- By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:52 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY HAWAII COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Mikella Debina was missing since Friday.
-
COURTESY HAWAII COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Duncan Kealoha Mahi was arrested Saturday in Hilo.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree