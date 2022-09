Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team swept Fresno Pacific 25-17, 25-23, 25-12 on Saturday at McCabe Gym, earning its sixth straight win.

In their six-match win streak, the Silverswords (9-6, 4-0 PacWest) have won 18 straight sets, breaking the previous program record on 16 set in August 2005.

Sasha Colombo had 12 kills to lead the Silverswords, while Brooklen Pe’a added nine kills and 12 digs. Makena Ogas had nine kills for Fresno Pacific (5-4, 4-1).