‘Iolani turns to Allison Chang to deliver important ILH victory

The wind was brisk and wild, and in the faces of the ‘Iolani Raiders.
They trusted Allison Chang anyway. The senior nailed a 24-yard field goal with 1:41 as No. 7 ‘Iolani pulled out a 13-12 win over Damien on Saturday night at Skippa Diaz Stadium.
‘Iolani improved to 2-0 in ILH Division I play (5-0 overall) thanks to two field goals and an incredibly valuable — if routine — point-after kick by Chang in the first half.
“I owe it all to my teammates. I owe it to the other 10 guys on the field blocking for me. Holding the ball and snapping. I owe it all to them,” Chang said as she jogged off the field to the team bus.
The Raiders were down 12-10 with less than two minutes to play, facing fourth down. Coach Wendell Look let the play clock run down to one second before calling time out.
Chang was calm and cool. As a rule, she talks with nobody during a game with the exception of her coaches.
“We drill it every day in practice. I always feel that my teammates, my holder, they’ve got me,” she said, noting that the headwinds and crosswinds are irrelevant. “It’s just like our field at school. You cannot make excuses. I felt normal. I try to take my big breaths.”
Damien is 0-1 in league play (2-2 overall).
Damien’s defense was stalwart at the start. Pono Sales intercepted Micah Ho‘omanawanui’s sideline pass and returned it 35 yards to the ‘Iolani 15-yard line. The Monarchs came up empty, however.
On the next series, Kaliko Wilson sacked Iolani quarterback Kualau Manuel, forcing a fumble that Sylas Alaimalo returned 25 yards for the game’s first touchdown. After the PAT was blocked by Ha‘aheo Dela Cruz, Damien had a 6-0 lead with 5:31 to play in the opening quarter.
Ho‘omanawanui returned for the Raiders’ third series and drove them down the field for Chang’s 26-yard field goal with 2:39 left in the first quarter.
Momentum swung to the Raiders while Damien’s offense had two punts and a turnover on downs to close the first half. Ho‘omanawanui directed ‘Iolani on a six-play, 55-yard scoring drive, finding Taniela Taliauli near the left pylon for a 17-yard touchdown. The Raiders took the lead, 10-6, with 6:28 to go in the first half.
