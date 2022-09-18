Scoreboard, Sept. 18, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

No local sporting events scheduled

MONDAY

BOWLING

ILH boys: Maryknoll vs. Assets; ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha; Saint Louis vs. Punahou; Hanalani vs. Island Pacific; Hawaii Baptist vs. Mid Pacific. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

OIA West: 5 p.m. at Schofield Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Academy of Art vs. Hawaii-Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gymnasium.

OIA East girls: Anuenue at McKinley, 5 p.m.; Kailua at Kaimuki, 5 p.m.; Roosevelt at Kahuku, 7 p.m.; Farrington at Kalaheo, 7 p.m.; Kalani at Kaiser, 7 p.m.; Moanalua at Castle, 7 p.m.

KAYAKING

ILH DISTANCE REGATTA #1

At Ala Wai Canal

Boys 2000 Meter Run

1, Abhi Erukulapati, ‘Iolani, 8:52.83. 2, Charlie Keetley, Punahou, 8:55.31. 3, Waipuna Olores, Kamehameha, 9:14.40. 4, Micah Kekaula, Kamehameha, 9:34.80. 5, Omni Miyamoto, Kamehameha, 9:46.28. 6, Anzu Hwang, Kamehameha, 10:08.11. 7, Misha Chertlin, ‘Iolani, 10:10.73. 8, Rease Chong, Mid-Pacific, 10:11.33. 9, Torrey Ohara, Kamehameha, 10:16.38. 10, Kailee Itokazu, ‘Iolani, 10:17.35.

Girls 2000 Meter Run

1, Tessia Mauai, Kamehameha, 9:24.35. 2, Hali’a Sniffen, Kamehameha, 10:02.90. 3, Sabina Funasaki, Punahou, 10:03.32. 4, Shea Maurer, Punahou, 10:26.71. 5, Kimiko Suyat-Okamoto, Kamehameha, 10:29.39. 6, Kanoelani Sills, Punahou, 10:54.72. 7, Trinity Silbanuz, ‘Iolani, 10:55.59. 8, Cheyna Ekau, ‘Iolani, 11:01.36. 9, Kaile Olson, Punahou, 11:01.58. 10, Kaiona Kim-Johnson, ‘Iolani, 11:07.55.

WATER POLO

ILH Varsity Boys

Kamehameha 13, Le Jardin 8

Goal Scorers—Kamehameha: Camden Fong 6, Jonah Stokes, Ekolu Barrett, Trevyn Nisshimura, Oliko Hudgens, Blaise Lei, Shane Koki, David Wong. Le Jardin: Colby Gray, Oliver Webster, Walker Slay.

PIGEON RACING

HAWAII FLYERS

From Honokaa, Hawaii Island to Oahu

TOP 5 MILES MPH

1. George Contento 173.808 50.12

2. Keone Gaudia 176.199 49.76

3. Sidney Lum 177.002 48.15

4. Sanford Kojiro 170.983 48.05

5. Dennis Tavares 177.626 47.90

BULLETIN BOARD

RADFORD HIGH SCHOOL

Radford is seeking a qualified head coach and staff (both JV and varsity) for the girls soccer program. Head coaching experience is preferred. Overall understanding of running both JV/varsity programs as well as having a qualified staff, and understanding the importance of academics within the program’s philosophy is parallel. Please email your resumes to Kelly.sur@k12.hi.us, no phone calls please. We will be accepting resumes until Sept. 30.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Varsity Girls

Damien def. ‘Iolani 25-23, 25-16, 25-21

Le Jardin def. Maryknoll 27-25, 25-27, 25-13, 25-14

2022 Durango Fall Classic Volleyball Tournament

At Las Vegas and Henderson, Nev.

Championship Qualifying Round

Cathedral Catholic def. Archbishop Mitty 25-22, 25-18

Punahou def. Mater Dei 29-27, 21-25, 25-13

‘Iolani def. Timpview 26-24, 25-21

Sierra Canyon def. Skyview 25-11, 25-19

Marymount def. Vista Murrieta 25-17, 24-26, 25-15

Assumption def. Lakewood 25-16, 23-25, 25-17

Torrey Pines def. Mountain View 25-15, 28-26

Fayetteville def. Redondo Union 25-20, 25-18

Championship Bracket Quarterfinals

Cathedral Catholic def. Punahou 25-20, 25-22

‘Iolani def. Sierra Canyon 25-19, 22-25, 25-23

Marymount def. Assumption 25-15, 25-22

Fayetteville def. Torrey Pines 25-20, 25-16

Championship Bracket Consolation Semifinals

Sierra Canyon def. Punahou 24-26, 25-18, 25-21

Assumption def. Torrey Pines 28-26, 19-25, 25-18

Championship Bracket Semifinals

Cathedral Catholic def. ‘Iolani 25-16, 25-23

Marymount def. Fayetteville 25-16, 25-20

Championship Bracket

5th Place Match

Sierra Canyon def. Assumption 25-21, 22-25, 15-8

Championship Bracket

3rd Place Match

Fayetteville def. ‘Iolani 21-25, 25-23, 25-18

Championship Bracket

Finals

Cathedral Catholic def. Marymount 25-20, 25-17

Silver Bracket

No local teams

Bronze Qualifying Rounds

Bishop Alemany def. Branson 25-23, 25-18

Liberty def. Bishop Manogue 25-20, 25-21

Lakeside def. La Costa Canyon 22-25, 25-20, 25-20

Mercy def. Bishop Gorman 25-18, 25-22

Marin Catholic def. Madison 25-11, 23-25, 25-20

Kamehameha def. Ontario Christian 25-13, 25-21

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Harvard-Westlake 25-23, 25-21

Coronado def. Pleasant Grove 27-25, 25-8

Bronze Bracket Quarterfinals

Liberty def. Bishop Alemany 22-25, 26-24, 25-20

Mercy def. Lakeside 25-13, 23-25, 25-20

Kamehameha def. Marin Catholic 25-20, 25-19

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Coronado 25-18, 25-21

Bronze Bracket Semifinals

Mercy def. Liberty 25-20, 27-25

Kamehameha def. Kamehameha-Hawaii 25-14, 17-25, 25-17

Bronze Bracket 5th Place Match

Bishop Alemany def. Coronado 16-25, 25-22, 25-21

Bronze Bracket 3rd Place Match

Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Liberty 25-17, 25-18

Bronze Bracket Finals

Kamehameha def. Mercy 25-18, 25-22

Competition Bracket

No local teamsClassic

Qualifying Rounds

Winners to Classic Bracket and losers to Contender Bracket

Xavier def. Leon 25-13, 25-8

Los Alamitos def. Hockaday 25-18, 25-22

Clovis West def. Faith Lutheran 29-27, 25-12

Lone Peak def. Kahuku 25-12, 25-19

Beckman def. Shadow Ridge 25-22, 25-17

St. Ignatius def. Corner Canyon 24-26, 25-22, 25-21

South Torrance def. Bakersfield Christian 25-18, 25-16

Queen Creek def. Campolindo 25-23, 25-9

Contender Bracket

Quarterfinals

Hockaday def. Leon 25-21, 25-15

Kahuku def. Faith Lutheran 25-18, 19-25, 25-10

Shadow Ridge def. Corner Canyon 24-26, 25-17, 25-18

Campolindo def. 25-16, 25-20

Contender Bracket Semifinals

Hockaday def. Kahuku 34-32, 25-20

Campolindo def. Shadow Ridge 25-10, 26-24

Contender Bracket 3rd Place Match

Kahuku def. Shadow Ridge 25-22, 25-15

Challenger Bracket

No local teams

Character Bracket

No local teams

All Tournament Team

MVP: Jenna Haynes, Cathedral Catholic, MB

Julia Blyashov, Cathedral Catholic, OH

Milan Bayless, Cathedral Catholic, OH

Mia Compas, Cathedral Catholic, MB

Torrie Stafford, Marymount, OH

Lexi Traponi, Marymount, L

Kate Martin, Marymount, OH

Brooke Rockwell, Fayetteville, OH

Kennedy Phelen, Fayetteville, S

Senna Roberts-Navarro, ‘Iolani, OH

Tessa Onaga, ‘Iolani, L

Olivia Babcock, Sierra Canyon, OPP

Charlotte Moriaity, Assumption, OH

Nikki Quinn, Torrey Pines, S

Mellie Vaioleti, Punahou, L

Layli Ostovar, Mater Dei, OH