No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 7.6-magnitude quake strikes Mexico coast

UPDATE: 9:10 a.m.

“Based on all available data a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii,” the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

A major earthquake struck the Pacific coast of Mexico this morning, but it is still too early to tell if it poses a tsunami threat to Hawaii.

The magnitude 7.6 temblor struck at 8:05 a.m., 23.1 miles northwest of Aquila, Michoacán, Mexico at a depth of 9.38 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Although a tsunami threat exists for parts of the Pacific close to the earthquake’s epicenter, it is still too early to tell if there is a possible tsunami threat to Hawaii, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin.

If there is a tsunami threat to the islands, the earliest the hazard might begin is 3:19 p.m. today, the PTWC said.

There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey, which had initially put the magnitude at 7.5.

Michoacan’s Public Security department said there were no immediate reports of significant damage in that state beyond some cracks in buildings in the town of Coalcoman.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum also tweeted that there were no reports of damage in the capital.

Alarms for the new quake came less than an hour after a quake alarms warbled in a nationwide earthquake simulation marking major, deadly quakes that struck on the same date in 1985 and 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.