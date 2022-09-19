Suspect, 52, charged for alleged kidnapping of 15-year-old girl on Hawaii island

The 52-year-old man accused of abducting a teenage girl from a Hawaii island beach was charged today with kidnapping and other crimes connected to the incident that set off an islandwide manhunt on Friday.

Duncan Kealoha Mahi was charged with two counts each of kidnapping, terroristic threatening in the first degree, robbery in the first degree and one count each of methamphetamine trafficking and sex assault in the first degree, police said.

Mahi remains in custody with bail set at $2 million. His initial appearance in Hilo District Court is scheduled for Tuesday.

Mahi allegedly abducted the 15-year-old girl from the beach at Anaehoomalu Bay in Waikoloa on Friday afternoon.

The event triggered a Maile Amber Alert with a response from multiple local, state and federal agencies before the girl was able to free herself from her captor with the assistance of several good Samaritans on Saturday.

“Community support was a crucial aspect in assisting with the location of the abducted minor,” police said in a statement this afternoon.