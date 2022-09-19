comscore Botanists in Hawaii get robotic hand with endangered plants | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Botanists in Hawaii get robotic hand with endangered plants

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.
  • COURTESY BEN NYBERG / NTBG The Mamba robotic arm hands off Lysimachia iniki, to Scott Heintzman of the Plant Extinction Prevention Program.

    COURTESY BEN NYBERG / NTBG

    The Mamba robotic arm hands off Lysimachia iniki, to Scott Heintzman of the Plant Extinction Prevention Program.

  • COURTESY BEN NYBERG / NTBG Mamba works to collect samples from a Pritchardia palm.

    COURTESY BEN NYBERG / NTBG

    Mamba works to collect samples from a Pritchardia palm.

Few people might know it, but being a botanist sometimes means living on the edge in a high-risk occupation. Read more

Previous Story
Kokua Line: Where can adults get polio vaccine?

Scroll Up