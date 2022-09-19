comscore Niu Valley Middle School on Oahu cools new building without AC | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Niu Valley Middle School on Oahu cools new building without AC

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:42 a.m.
  • 2022 Sept 8 - Photo by Cable Hoover / Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Architect Dean Sakamoto points out some unique features of the World Language Center at Niu Valley Middle School while he tours the building Thursday in Honolulu.

    2022 Sept 8 - Photo by Cable Hoover / Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Architect Dean Sakamoto points out some unique features of the World Language Center at Niu Valley Middle School while he tours the building Thursday in Honolulu.

  • CABLE HOOVER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER World Language Center at Niu Valley Middle School.

    CABLE HOOVER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    World Language Center at Niu Valley Middle School.

  • CABLE HOOVER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Architect Dean Sakamoto, left, chats with Chinese- language teacher Jessie Wu inside Wu’s classroom in the World Language Center at Niu Valley Middle School.

    CABLE HOOVER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Architect Dean Sakamoto, left, chats with Chinese- language teacher Jessie Wu inside Wu’s classroom in the World Language Center at Niu Valley Middle School.

  • CABLE HOOVER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER World Language Center at Niu Valley Middle School.

    CABLE HOOVER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    World Language Center at Niu Valley Middle School.

At the World Languages Center at Niu Valley Middle School, visitors may be impressed by the remarkable sounds of local children speaking effervescently in Mandarin and Japanese, along with some learning English for the first time. Read more

Previous Story
Council to consider fishing rules in marine monument

Scroll Up