Niu Valley Middle School on Oahu cools new building without AC
By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:42 a.m.
2022 Sept 8 - Photo by Cable Hoover / Special to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.
Architect Dean Sakamoto points out some unique features of the World Language Center at Niu Valley Middle School while he tours the building Thursday in Honolulu.
Architect Dean Sakamoto, left, chats with Chinese- language teacher Jessie Wu inside Wu’s classroom in the World Language Center at Niu Valley Middle School.
