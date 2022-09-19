comscore NFL Islanders | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Was the first linebacker off the bench and collected four tackles, including a sack of Mitchell Trubisky that forced the Steelers to kick a field goal. It was Tavai’s first sack as a Patriot. Read more

