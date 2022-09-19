NFL Islanders

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Was the first linebacker off the bench and collected four tackles, including a sack of Mitchell Trubisky that forced the Steelers to kick a field goal. It was Tavai’s first sack as a Patriot.

FARRINGTON

>> Breiden Fehoko, Chargers nose tackle: Was waived on Tuesday and then placed on the practice squad when he went unclaimed.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Was the first safety off the bench in Thursday’s loss to the Chiefs, picking up a solo tackle on a 30-yard pass to Mecole Hardman. Gilman played six snaps in defense and 19 on special teams.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Texans linebacker: Started at linebacker and was in on five tackles, three solo, in a loss to the Broncos. All of his stops came on running plays.

LEILEHUA

>> Netane Muti, Broncos offensive lineman: Was active for Denver’s win over Houston but did not see the field.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Shook off a questionable tag to start at defensive tackle in the loss to Jacksonville. Buckner was in on four tackles, two of them solo jobs, and blew up a trick play by stopping wide receiver Jamal Agnew in the backfield. .

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Made three field goal attempts in a loss to the Broncos to account for all of his team’s points. Fairbairn’s makes came from 40, 44 and 24 yards and three of his four kickoffs went for touchbacks. Fairbairn’s contract was restructured last week, converting his $3.45M base salary to a $2.415M signing bonus with a new base salary of $1.035M. It saved the Texans $1.25M in cap space.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig, Jets guard: He was on the game-day roster but did not play.

>> Marcus Mariota, Falcons quarterback: Mariota completed 17 of his 26 passes for 196 in the loss to the Rams. He nearly gave Atlanta an incredible comeback but threw his second interception in the end zone with little over a minute left. Mariota threw two touchdown passes but was under a lot of pressure by absorbing three sacks and running the ball six times for 16 yards.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Had a career day in a win over the Ravens, completing 36 of 50 passes for 469 yards and six touchdowns. The only other Miami quarterbacks to throw six touchdown passes in a game were Bob Greise and Dan Marino. He was sacked once and threw two interceptions but went off for 199 yards in the fourth quarter..

>> Tyson Alualu, Steelers defensive lineman: Started at nose tackle and assisted on two tackles in a loss to New England. He hit Patriots quarterback Mac Jones once.