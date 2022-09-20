Big Island man accused of abducting teen from Waikoloa beach makes court appearance

A 52-year-old man accused of abducting a 15-year-old girl from a beach in Waikoloa made his initial appearance at Hilo District Court today.

Duncan Kealoha Mahi appeared before Judge Jeffrey Hawk via video conference from the courthouse cell block on charges of two counts of kidnapping, two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening, two counts of first-degree robbery, one count methamphetamine trafficking, one count of first-degree sexual assault involving a minor who is at least 14 years old and younger than 16 years old, one count of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of third-degree sexual assault.

Mahi is in custody at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center and his bail is set at more than $2 million.

Mahi allegedly abducted the teenager from a beach at Anaehoomalu Bay in Waikoloa Friday afternoon. The abduction triggered a Maile Amber Alert with a response from local, state and federal agencies.

On Saturday afternoon, the 15-year-old was able to free herself from her captor with the help of good Samaritans, the Hawaii Police Department said.

Police located Mahi that afternoon in Hilo and arrested him.

Hawaii County Prosecutor Kelden Waltjen said, “This type of criminal behavior will not be tolerated.”

Mahi has a criminal record of four felony convictions for abuse of a family or household member, terroristic threatening and burglary. His record also includes three misdemeanor convictions for resisting arrest, criminal contempt of court and consuming or possessing intoxicating liquor while operating a vehicle.