Construction of Honolulu’s 1st red-light camera underway, warnings to begin in two weeks

Construction of Honolulu’s first red-light camera since the “van cams” is now underway at the intersection of Vineyard Blvd. and Palama St., and the monitoring system will begin issuing warnings in two weeks.

Construction of the second camera is scheduled to begin in October at the intersection of Vineyard and Liliha St., according to a news release from the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

The announcement of two of the 10 planned red-light cameras comes after repeated delays to the system’s launch, most recently due to vandalism.

The remaining eight sites will be announced with the engineering study which the DOT plans to release later this month. Construction of the next four cameras is scheduled to begin in November, and the last four in December, according to the news release.

After each camera is completed, a 30-day period will follow in which drivers who run red lights will receive a warning. Once the warning period concludes, citations will be issued to the registered owner of a vehicle that runs a red light.