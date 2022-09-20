Hawaii’s Nicole Scherzinger surprises grandparents on CBS’ ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation’
By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 4:05 p.m.
Entertainer and musician Nicole Scherzinger returns to Hawaii to gift her grandparents a home transformation that will make the house more spacious and accessible on Friday’s season finale of the CBS show “Secret Celebrity Renovation.” Host Nischelle Turner, Katherine Frederick (Scherzinger’s “Tutu”) and Nicole Scherzinger talk during the episode.