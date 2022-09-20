comscore Hawaii’s Nicole Scherzinger surprises grandparents on CBS’ ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii’s Nicole Scherzinger surprises grandparents on CBS’ ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation’

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 4:05 p.m.

  • Courtesy CBS

    Entertainer and TV personality Nicole Scherzinger pays respects to her Hawaii roots on Friday when she appears on the CBS show "Secret Celebrity Renovation," where she has her ancestral home renovated.

  CBS PHOTO Entertainer and musician Nicole Scherzinger returns to Hawaii to gift her grandparents a home transformation that will make the house more spacious and accessible on Friday's season finale of the CBS show "Secret Celebrity Renovation." Host Nischelle Turner, Katherine Frederick (Scherzinger's "Tutu") and Nicole Scherzinger talk during the episode.

    CBS PHOTO

The entertainer and TV personality Scherzinger worked with an interior designer and contractor to renovate the family home in Waianae. Read more

