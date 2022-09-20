Hawaii’s Nicole Scherzinger surprises grandparents on CBS’ ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Entertainer and TV personality Nicole Scherzinger pays respects to her Hawaii roots on Friday when she appears on the CBS show “Secret Celebrity Renovation,” where she has her ancestral home renovated.

Scherzinger, best known for earning a 2006 Grammy nomination as lead singer for the Pussycat Dolls and more recently as a judge on the singing contest show “The Masked Singer,” worked with interior designer Sabrina Soto and contractor Rob Mariano to renovate the family home on Oahu. Scherzinger left Hawaii at age 6 but has returned frequently to visit her large extended family here.

“Coming here, it’s moving to me, because it’s still a big part of who I am,” she said to host Nischelle Turner in the episode while driving through Waianae. “I feel, I feel really at home when I come here.”

In the show, she credits her “Tutu and Papa” — John and Katherine Frederick of Waianae — for getting her interested in singing and dancing. In addition to fronting the Pussycat Dolls, one of the highest-earning girl groups in pop music history, she also won the reality TV show “Dancing With the Stars” in 2012 and was a judge on “The X Factor,” another musical talent show.

Her episode on “Secret Celebrity Renovation” will air at 8 p.m. on CBS affiliates.