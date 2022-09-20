How do you like them apples?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

While Hawaii doesn’t experience the quintessential features of the fall season, fall flavors — maple, ginger, chai, salted caramel and more — are in full swing in terms of baking. We’re talking about treats like chai lattes, pecan pie cookie bars, cinnamon rolls and more. But before we fully move into all things pumpkin spice and everything nice, let’s focus on another fall flavor— apple. Whether it’s apple cider donuts or cinnamon apple streusels, there’s no doubt that apple-licious dishes are in abundance.

Streusel

Hy’s Steak House (2440 Kuhio Ave.) is known for its signature flambe desserts. According to marketing manager Genevieve Layante, the restaurant’s apple streusel was added to the menu last year, stemming from a desire to create a special holiday flambe.

“Prepared tableside, guests watch as our servers create and pour our brandy caramel sauce over Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream,” she explains. “It’s topped with freshly baked Fiji apple and cinnamon streusel.”

Call 808-922-5555 or visit hyswaikiki.com.

Sundaes

Via Gelato’s (1142 12th Ave.) limited-time sundae features a festive fall twist. Its apple streusel sundae — available through November — comprises layers of thinly sliced cinnamon-baked apples, your choice of vanilla bean or ginger gelato, and a topping of roasted pecans, handmade buttery streusel and a stick of horchata snickerdoodle ice cream sandwich. There are two size options: minuto (one scoop of gelato) or grande (two scoops).

Two years ago, the dessert shop made an apple streusel gelato flavor as a chef’s choice special. Customers kept asking for it to make a comeback, so Via Gelato decided to bring it back in a 2.0 version as a made-from-scratch, over-the-top sundae.

Call 808-732-2800 or visit viagelatohawaii.com.

Cheesecake

The Cheesecake Factory — with locations in Royal Hawaiian Center and Ka Makana Alii — features more than 25 cheesecake flavors, ranging from fresh strawberry and salted caramel to the more decadent Reese’s peanut butter chocolate cake cheesecake and Hershey’s chocolate bar cheesecake. The restaurant’s caramel apple cheesecake features its creamy, original cheesecake on a graham crust with caramel apples and topped with a luscious caramel layer.

Visit thecheesecakefactory.com.

Bacon burger

When it comes to a salty-sweet blend, look no further than the apple bacon burger at Scratch Kitchen (1170 Auahi St., Ste. 175). You can find this hefty entrée on the dinner menu. It comprises a half-pound beef patty topped with a grilled green apple, applewood bacon, honey aioli and brie cheese. It’s served with crispy smashed potatoes.

Call 808-589-1669 or visit scratch-hawaii.com.

Caramel apples

You can find a variety of confections at Dipped By Dee (99-080 Kauhale St.). The shop is known for its caramel-dipped green apples, but the biz offers a variety of flavors ranging from ube and churro to Oreo, sprinkle and cotton candy. Keep an eye out for seasonal specials — currently, indulge in pumpkin spice, which is a green apple dipped in caramel and white chocolate and finished with a pumpkin spice topping.

Call 808-913-8083 or visit dbd808.company.site.

Kouign Amann

Besides its wide variety of macarons, La Tour Café (various locations) is known for its buttery, flaky Kouign Amann pastries. The apple-flavored Kouign Amann isn’t a seasonal flavor, but limited quantities are available daily. Freshly baked Kouign Amann pastries are available at all La Tour Café locations starting at 10 a.m.

The pastry features an apple pie filling with cinnamon and powdered sugar on top.

Visit latourcafe.com.

Napple

Apple napples are a staple at Napoleon’s Bakery, located within Zippy’s. These turnovers feature an apple filling and a flaky pastry crust.

Napoleon’s Bakery even offers bake-at-home apple Napples and apple pies.

Visit zippys.com.

Fritters

Crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside, apple fritters are one of the most popular desserts at Donut King Hawaii (various locations). Fritters come in a generous size and feature chopped yeast dough with the business’s cinnamon and apple compote.

Visit donutkinghawaii.com.

Mochi and manju

Longtime bakery Fujiya Hawaii (930 Hauoli St.) is popular for its assortment of Japanese confections — namely mochi, chichi dango and manju. The business’ limited-time green apple chi chi dango is reminiscent of childhood confections — the pillow-soft chi chi dango mochi and flavor will remind you of the green apple Jolly Ranchers candy.

Fujiya is also offering an apple manju. If you like your apple pie a la mode, then you’ll enjoy this manju flavor the same way.

Call 808-845-2921 or visit fujiyahawaii.com.

Pie

Hawaiian Pie Co. (508 Waiakamilo Road) is known for its plethora of pies, which are baked fresh daily at its Kalihi store. Its caramel apple pie is one of the most popular flavors. Creamy caramel is added to a traditional apple pie filling to create a more indulgent dessert. This flavor is so popular that it’s the only one Hawaiian Pie Co. bakes daily at its store.

Call 808-988-7828 or visit hawaiianpieco.com.