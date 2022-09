Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Chamber of Commerce Hawaii has announced staff hires and a promotion. Read more

Chamber of Commerce Hawaii has announced staff hires and a promotion:

>> Megan Davison has been hired as director of marketing and communications. She previously served as director of strategic communications and tourism for the Vermillion Area Chamber &Development Co. in South Dakota.

>> Sophia Wibholm has been named coordinator of work-based learning. She was most recently a third grade teacher at Maili Elementary School in Waianae.

>> Tyler Hunt has been promoted from director of membership services to associate vice president of membership services. Prior to joining the chamber in June 2020, he was a business development manager with Makai HR.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.