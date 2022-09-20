comscore Tech View: FoundHer accelerator empowers more women | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Tech View

Tech View: FoundHer accelerator empowers more women

  • By Ryan Ozawa
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 p.m.

Hawaii FoundHer, a business accelerator for female entrepreneurs of Native Hawaiian, Asian American and Pacific Islander ancestry, has announced the members of its second cohort of five female founders and their companies. Read more

