Girls volleyball top 10: 'Iolani takes over top spot after tourney

By Paul Honda
phonda@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:17 a.m.

'Iolani is the new No. 1 team in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10.

The Raiders collected all 10 first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media to become the third team to reach the top ranking this fall.

'Iolani (14-5, 2-1 ILH) swept then-No. 1 Punahou last week before going on a run of five victories at the Durango Fall Classic. They beat Faith Lutheran (Calif), La Costa Canyon (Calif.), Crimson Cliffs (Utah), Timpview (Utah) and Sierra Canyon (Calif.) before losing to California powerhouse Cathedral Catholic, the eventual tourney champion, in the semifinals of the Championship Division.

'Iolani then lost to Fayetteville (Ark.) in the third-place match.

'Iolani was one of four Hawaii teams in the Durango tourney. Punahou reached the quarterfinals before falling to Cathedral Catholic. The Buffanblu dropped to No. 2 in the Top 10.

Kamehameha (22-5, 2-2 ILH) won the Bronze Division title at Durango, going 6-1 at the tourney. The Warriors rose to No. 3 in this week's poll. They were the No. 1 squad in the first Top 10 of the season and stayed there for four weeks.

Kahuku (11-4, 3-0 OIA East) went 1-3 at the Durango tourney and dropped to No. 4 in the Top 10.

Kamehameha-Hawaii (18-5-1, 8-0 BIIF) rose to No. 6 after going 5-2 at Durango. KS-Hawaii beat South Torrance (Calif.), Centennial (Calif.), Harvard-Westlake (Calif.), Coronado (Calif.) and Liberty (Nev.). The Warriors' only losses were to Kamehameha and Torrey Pines (Calif.).

Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10
Sept. 19, 2022

Rank School (record) Pts LW
1. 'Iolani (10) (14-5, 2-1 ILH) 100 2
2. Punahou (18-5, 3-1 ILH) 90 1
3. Kamehameha (22-5, 2-2 ILH) 79 4
4. Kahuku (12-4, 3-0 OIA East) 63 3
5. Moanalua (22-7-1, 3-1 OIA East) 60 5
6. KS-Hawaii (18-5-1, 8-0 BIIF) 52 8
7. Le Jardin (14-6, 7-0 ILH D-II) 43 6
8. Hawaii Baptist (9-12-2, 5-2 ILH D-II) 22 7
9. Kalani (9-3, 4-1 OIA East) 13 10
10. Maryknoll (9-14, 4-3 ILH D-II) 11 9

> next: at Punahou I-AA, Tuesday; vs. Sacred Hearts, Thursday; vs. University, Saturday

Also receiving votes: Baldwin 10, Damien 3, Mililani 3, Farrington 1.