Hawaii Prep World | Sports Football Top 10: Kahuku remains Hawaii’s No. 1 By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:16 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Kahuku collected all 12 first-place votes to remain atop the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Kahuku collected all 12 first-place votes to remain atop the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10. Despite a 34-7 loss to national powerhouse St. John Bosco over the weekend, Kahuku (5-1, 3-0 OIA Open Division) is an undisputed No. 1 in the voting results by coaches and media. Kahuku’s 15-game win streak came to an end, but the team has won 19 of its past 20 games against Hawaii opponents. Punahou, Mililani and Campbell remain status quo in the top four slots. Kapolei rolled over Moanalua 42-17 to move into a fifth-place tie with Saint Louis, which lost to Punahou 43-19. ‘Iolani eked out a 13-12 win over Damien thanks to a field goal by Allison Chang in the final two minutes. The Raiders remain at No. 7. Waipahu, which stunned eighth-ranked Aiea 20-14, replaced Na Alii at No. 8. MIL leader Lahainaluna remained at No. 9 following a 28-6 win over King Kekaulike. Aiea dropped to No. 10, sharing the spot with Kamehameha, which returned to the Top 10 after a close loss to Liberty (Nev.). STAR-ADVERTISER FOOTBALL TOP 10 Sept. 19, 2022 Rank School (Record) Pts LW 1. Kahuku (12) (5-1, 3-0 OIA Open) 120 1 2. Punahou (4-1, 1-0 ILH Open) 108 2 3. Mililani (4-2, 3-0 OIA Open) 96 3 4. Campbell (3-2, 1-2 OIA Open) 82 4 5. (tie) Kapolei (5-0, 2-0 OIA Open) 63 6 5. (tie) Saint Louis (2-3, 1-1 ILH Open) 63 5 7. ‘Iolani (5-0, 2-0 ILH D-I) 40 7 8. Waipahu (4-1, 3-0 OIA D-I) 26 NR 9. Lahainaluna (5-0, 4-0 MIL) 24 9 10. (tie) Aiea (4-2, 1-1 OIA D-I) 10 8 10. (tie) Kamehameha (0-3-1, 0-2 ILH Open) 10 NR No longer in Top 10: Moanalua (No. 10). Also receiving votes: Moanalua 8, Konawaena 6, Maui 4. Previous Story Injuries continue to mount for University of Hawaii football team Next Story Television and radio – Sept. 20, 2022