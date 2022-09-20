Football Top 10: Kahuku remains Hawaii’s No. 1

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Despite a 34-7 loss to national powerhouse St. John Bosco over the weekend, Kahuku (5-1, 3-0 OIA Open Division) is an undisputed No. 1 in the voting results by coaches and media. Kahuku’s 15-game win streak came to an end, but the team has won 19 of its past 20 games against Hawaii opponents.

Punahou, Mililani and Campbell remain status quo in the top four slots.

Kapolei rolled over Moanalua 42-17 to move into a fifth-place tie with Saint Louis, which lost to Punahou 43-19.

‘Iolani eked out a 13-12 win over Damien thanks to a field goal by Allison Chang in the final two minutes. The Raiders remain at No. 7.

Waipahu, which stunned eighth-ranked Aiea 20-14, replaced Na Alii at No. 8.

MIL leader Lahainaluna remained at No. 9 following a 28-6 win over King Kekaulike.

Aiea dropped to No. 10, sharing the spot with Kamehameha, which returned to the Top 10 after a close loss to Liberty (Nev.).

STAR-ADVERTISER FOOTBALL TOP 10

Sept. 19, 2022

Rank School (Record) Pts LW

1. Kahuku (12) (5-1, 3-0 OIA Open) 120 1

2. Punahou (4-1, 1-0 ILH Open) 108 2

3. Mililani (4-2, 3-0 OIA Open) 96 3

4. Campbell (3-2, 1-2 OIA Open) 82 4

5. (tie) Kapolei (5-0, 2-0 OIA Open) 63 6

5. (tie) Saint Louis (2-3, 1-1 ILH Open) 63 5

7. ‘Iolani (5-0, 2-0 ILH D-I) 40 7

8. Waipahu (4-1, 3-0 OIA D-I) 26 NR

9. Lahainaluna (5-0, 4-0 MIL) 24 9

10. (tie) Aiea (4-2, 1-1 OIA D-I) 10 8

10. (tie) Kamehameha (0-3-1, 0-2 ILH Open) 10 NR

No longer in Top 10: Moanalua (No. 10).