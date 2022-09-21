Former Stevenson Middle School principal sues Hawaii DOE over threatening case

A former principal of Stevenson Middle School has filed a civil suit in district court against the state Department of Education, accusing the department of failing to provide adequate protection against a threatening stalker, and retaliating against her.

The suit filed by Katherine Balatico alleges the department violated Title IX of the Education Amendments and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, retaliated against her, was negligent and inflicted emotional distress.

The suit details threats of sexual assault, torture, arson and murder against Balatico and her children from an unknown person or people, starting in May 2020. No suspect has been arrested. The state has argued in the past that continuing to provide Balatico and her children with round-the-clock security would be an improper use of public funds.

The suit asks the court to declare that the DOE discriminated and retaliated against Balatico and to stop it from continuing. It also asks the court to require the department to develop and enforce policies and procedures to address incidents of sexual harassment against employees, and to provide Balatico with resources and support to address the harassment she has received. The suit also seeks unspecified special, general and punitive damages, plus attorneys’ fees.