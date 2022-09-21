comscore Man, 28, arrested after he assaulted his girlfriend with a vehicle on Sand Island, police say | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man, 28, arrested after he assaulted his girlfriend with a vehicle on Sand Island, police say

  • Today

Honolulu police say a 28-year-old man was arrested after he “used a vehicle to assault” his girlfriend on Sand Island Tuesday

Police responded to the 1400 block of Sand Island Parkway at about 3:15 p.m.

Emergency Medical Services personnel treated a 30-year-old woman for minor injuries, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Department said.

She was taken in stable condition to a hospital.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Queen’s Medical Center to offer COVID and flu vaccinations at drive-thru event this Sunday

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up