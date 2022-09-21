Man, 28, arrested after he assaulted his girlfriend with a vehicle on Sand Island, police say

Honolulu police say a 28-year-old man was arrested after he “used a vehicle to assault” his girlfriend on Sand Island Tuesday
Police responded to the 1400 block of Sand Island Parkway at about 3:15 p.m.
Emergency Medical Services personnel treated a 30-year-old woman for minor injuries, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Department said.
She was taken in stable condition to a hospital.
Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.
