Man, 28, arrested after he assaulted his girlfriend with a vehicle on Sand Island, police say

Honolulu police say a 28-year-old man was arrested after he “used a vehicle to assault” his girlfriend on Sand Island Tuesday

Police responded to the 1400 block of Sand Island Parkway at about 3:15 p.m.

Emergency Medical Services personnel treated a 30-year-old woman for minor injuries, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Department said.

She was taken in stable condition to a hospital.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.