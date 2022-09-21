comscore First red-light camera under construction at Vineyard and Palama | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
First red-light camera under construction at Vineyard and Palama

  • By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM According to a Department of Transportation study, about 10 cars per day ran red lights at the Vineyard Boulevard and Palama Street intersection, pictured above.

    According to a Department of Transportation study, about 10 cars per day ran red lights at the Vineyard Boulevard and Palama Street intersection, pictured above.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, workers prepared the intersection for the new red-light camera Tuesday.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The intersection of Vineyard Boulevard and Palama Street is the first site selected for the Red-Light Safety Camera pilot program, which will begin issuing warnings in two weeks to owners of vehicles it catches.

    The intersection of Vineyard Boulevard and Palama Street is the first site selected for the Red-Light Safety Camera pilot program, which will begin issuing warnings in two weeks to owners of vehicles it catches.

Honolulu’s first red-light camera is going up at the intersection of Vineyard Boulevard and Palama Street, with the monitoring system issuing its first warnings in two weeks when it catches cars that run through traffic lights. Read more

