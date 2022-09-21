First red-light camera under construction at Vineyard and Palama
By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:53 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
According to a Department of Transportation study, about 10 cars per day ran red lights at the Vineyard Boulevard and Palama Street intersection, pictured above.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, workers prepared the intersection for the new red-light camera Tuesday.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The intersection of Vineyard Boulevard and Palama Street is the first site selected for the Red-Light Safety Camera pilot program, which will begin issuing warnings in two weeks to owners of vehicles it catches.